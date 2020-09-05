Mary Elizabeth (Dunn) Souther, a lifelong resident of Hingham, passed away peacefully on September 1, 2020, at the age of 94. She was the beloved wife of the late Edwin Franklin Souther, and loving matriarch of her large family of 8 children, 23 grandchildren, and 25 great-grandchildren. Her children and their spouses are Charles Souther and his wife Paula of Hingham, Anne Ciovacco and her husband Walter of Hingham, James Souther and his husband Paul Purcell of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, John Souther of Norwell, Ginger Baxter and her husband Dana of Hingham, Karen Ohrenberger and her husband Michael of Middleborough, Ted Souther and his wife Susan of Hingham, and Carolyn Kelley and her husband William of Worcester. Daughter of the late James William Dunn and Elizabeth (Quinn) Dunn and sister of the late Robert Dunn, Ann Durant, Carole Pyne, Clare Bigelow and Betsey Croker. Mary is also survived by her sister-in-law Jean Worsh of Duxbury and her brother-in-law Kenneth Durant of Hingham. Mary often said that she knew she had a great life because she laughed so much more than she cried. Her 23 grandchildren and 25 great- grandchildren gave her so much joy, entertainment, and excitement. Everybody in the entire family, and her friends, always looked forward to receiving the "Happy Birthday" phone call from Mom. Her amazing memory of everybody's birthday and the stories of all the cute babies was awesome. Many stories were told by Mary to all, and at times the weaving story took some extra time to complete due to her laughing ahead or during the punchline of the story. She truly was fun. She always had a positive glow and if there was a baby in the room her attention and love were directed towards the babies first. She loved life. In her teenage years she was a lifeguard at Hingham Bathing Beach. Later, besides raising 8 children, Mary was a home health aide and realtor. She enjoyed selling real estate and as always had many great stories to share with all. Sadly, due to the current COVID-19 situation, Mary's funeral will be private with only immediate family attending and there will not be a public wake. For additional information and the online guest book, please visit www.DowningChapel.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or a charity of your choice
.