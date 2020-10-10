Mrs. Hatfield was a wonderful person and dear friend of my family. She was always so gracious, kind, personable, positive, and interesting. She and Mr. Hatfield had many, many enjoyable times with my parents and all of their Hingham and Cohasset friends. What an amazing life they had together and how proud she was of her terrific family! Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you. Chip Goode

