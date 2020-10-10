Mary Ellen "ME" Hatfield, age 98, passed away peacefully, on Friday, September 25, 2020. MEs great faith shone brightly among all who knew her, and she inspired generations throughout her long and blessed life. Born March 4, 1922 in Jackson, Michigan to Mary and Kenneth Ward, ME was raised in Flint, Michigan. She earned her Bachelors Degree in History at the University of Michigan and was a member of the Delta Gamma sorority. She was predeceased by two husbands, David Doherty (d. 1953) and Glen Hatfield (d. 2005), and blessed by five children: David Hatfield (Kathryn Keller); Mary Hatfield (Terry Robinson); William Hatfield (Susan); Stephen Hatfield (Carla); and Ellen Hatfield Towne (Makey); in addition to nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. ME will be forever remembered as a faithful parishioner at St. John the Evangelist in Hingham for a period of almost 50 years. Having lived in Flint and Grand Blanc, Michigan, Darien, Connecticut, South Dartmouth, Massachusetts, Key Largo, Florida, and Hingham, her church was always her home. In her roles as church member, altar guild server, teacher, and mentor, MEs leadership and influence in each of these faith communities revealed her to be a true woman of God. ME was an avid sports fan, greatly benefiting the careers of Tom Brady, Big Papi and Rory McIlroy with her encouragement. As a tennis player, she enjoyed running and hitting, hitting and talking with a regular foursome, often then to repair to the bridge table. She did the favor for fellow readers of sorting through the morass of contemporary fiction to make proper recommendations. ME was also an intrepid boater, enjoying many long voyages, and even living aboard solo for several years late in life. She had eclectic musical taste, and, to the amazement of many friends, she was a particular fan of country music, especially the love songs and spirituals. Growing up, ME embraced her Irish heritage, and retained characteristic wit and humor throughout her life. Of course Im laughing. Its funny. MEs spirit will remain within Black Rock Country Club where she walked and made new friends almost every day, at the Anglers Club and Ocean Reef Club in Key Largo, beside Lake Michigan at Epworth Heights, on Padanaram Harbor and in her final resting place at the Memorial Garden at St. Johns. A virtual service to honor and remember MEs life will be posted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 17th, on the St. Johns website at www.stjohns-hingham.org
and the Saint Johns Facebook page at www.facebook.com/StJohnsHingham
. In lieu of flowers, any donations in her memory would be graciously received by Saint John the Evangelist, 172 Main St., Hingham, MA 02043, or the Pat Roche Hospice Home, 86 Turkey Hill Lane, Hingham, MA 02043. For an online guest book, please visit www.DowningChapel.com
.