|
|
Mary S. (Stack) Benoit, of Hingham, died December 24, 2019. The beloved wife of the late William F. Benoit. Loving mother of William F. Benoit II and his wife Terri of West Yarmouth, Dennis Benoit of Hingham and the late Noreen Deady Sister of Teresa Stack of Hingham and the late Timothy and James Stack. Cherished grandmother of Kelley, Courtney, Crystal, Shannon, Max, Keeley and Erin. Mary is also survived by 4 great-grandchildren. Mary was born in Dorchester Lower Mills, a graduate of St. Gregorys High school. She was a resident of Hingham for 51 years and an active parishioner of St. Pauls Church. She loved her church, family, friends, Cape Cod, grand dogs, Ireland and especially her 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Tuesday, Dec. 31, from 9 -10:30 a.m. in the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, 21 Emerald St. (off Central St.), Hingham. A celebration of life service will be held in the funeral home at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday prior to the funeral Mass in St. Pauls Church, Hingham at 11 a.m. Burial in Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mary may be made to St. Paul's Church, 147 North Street, Hingham, MA 02043. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Hingham Journal from Dec. 27, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020