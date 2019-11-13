|
Michael Forrest Stone, age 74, died peacefully on Monday, November 11, 2019, at South Shore Hospital with family by his side. Michael was born in Brockton, to the late Grace Dineen Stone and George Caufmann Stone. He had an older brother Philip D. Stone. He was a graduate of The St. Georges School in Newport, RI class of 1963 and Rollins College class of 1967. Michael was an avid New England sports fan and a lover of good food. Michael was a great father to his two children, raising his family in Hingham before settling in Winter Park, Fla., close to his alma mater Rollins College which he was very passionate about. He took over the family company, Independent Nail which later became PhilStone Nail Corporation and successfully ran it for 30 years before retiring. He is survived by his former wife, Jane Sloan Duffy of Chatham; his daughter Meghan Stone Vickery and her husband Jon of Denver, CO; his son Evan and his wife Jessi of Norwell. He is also survived by his four loving grandchildren Caroline, Jack, Kate and Harris. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, November 14 from 5-7 p.m. at the Downing Cottage Funeral Chapel, 21 Pond Street, Hingham. For additional information and online guest book, please go to www.DowningChapel.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Massachusetts Alzheimer's Disease Research Center at https://give.massgeneral.org/madrc.
Published in The Hingham Journal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 20, 2019