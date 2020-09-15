Michael Moore Corcoran of Hingham died at his home on September 8, 2020, after waging a courageous battle with dementia. He was 74. Michael was born in Dorchester, the son of Frank R. and Mary P. Corcoran. He graduated from Stonehill College in 1968, made his career in hospital management and was the Director of Reimbursement at Beth Israel/Jordan Hospital in Plymouth when he retired in 2015. Michael was a man for all seasons enjoying skiing in the winters and among others, water skiing, golf and bike riding in the warmer weather. Michaels main passion was the ocean and enjoyed many summers fishing from his Boston Whaler and lobstering when he summered at Crescent Beach in Hull. He is survived by his brother, Larry Corcoran and his wife Lynda Ferrentino of Hull, nieces Katherine Corcoran Lytle and her husband Ken of Whitman, and Patricia Corcoran of Weymouth and great-nephews Gregory and James Lytle. A funeral Mass will be held at the Resurrection of the Lord Church, 1057 Main St., Hingham, on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. COVID-19 protocol will be strictly followed. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Norwell VNA in Michael's name. For additional information and the online guest book, please visit www.DowningChapel.com
