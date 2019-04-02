|
|
Mitchell R. Marcus of Hingham, MA, beloved husband, father, brother, and friend, passed away on March 31, 2019 at the age of 66 following a courageous battle with brain cancer. Mitchs exuberance, positive attitude, sense of humor, and generosity touched the worlds of all who had the gift of knowing him. He lived his life as he wanted to be remembered, leading by example, and always saying that his glass wasnt half full, but overflowing. His enthusiasm for living was infectious; an instant smile came to the faces of all whose paths he crossed. A lifelong Bostonian, Mitchs love for the Celtics, Red Sox, and Patriots was both unwavering and contagious. To some, he was the Commish, always one to organize a poker game, sports pool, or share a joke. In Mitchs lifelong career as a financial planner, he carried a steadfast dedication to his clients. He was proudly Jewish, and helped to establish and sustain the community at Congregation Shaaray Shalom in Hingham, and was proud of the work he did on the boards of Bnai Brith Sports Lodge and the Anti-Defamation League, creating the Hingham No Place for Hate Committee with his wife. He is survived by his wife Barbara, daughters Jillian and Leah and her husband Victor, as well as siblings Danny and Beth and her husband Paul, and countless others whom he held close to his heart. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 3rd, 2019 at 10:30am at Congregation Shaaray Shalom, 1112 Main Street, Hingham. Interment will follow at Sharon Memorial Park, Sharon, MA. Shivah service will be held on Wednesday, April 3rd at 7pm at Congregation Sha'aray Shalom. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, April 4th from 1-9pm with a Shivah service at 7pm, as well as Friday, April 5th from 1-5 pm at the home of Barbara Marcus. Contributions in Mitchs memory may be made to Congregation Shaaray Shalom or Bucks For Kids, an organization co-founded by his uncle and close to Mitchs heart, dedicated to funding the unmet needs of foster children. https://shaaray.org or mailed to Congregation Shaaray Shalom, 1112 Main Street, Hingham, MA 02043 or https://www.bucksforkids.org or mailed to Bucks for Kids, PO Box 1711, Doylestown, PA 18901. Schlossberg Solomon Memorial Chapel, Family Owned www. ScholossbergChapel.com. 781-828-6990
Published in The Hingham Journal from Apr. 2 to Apr. 9, 2019