|
|
Nancy M. O'Leary, age 77, of Hingham, died peacefully, Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Linden Ponds in Hingham, surrounded by her loving family. Nancy was born in Boston, to the late Daniel M. and Josephine E. (Conroy) OLeary. She was raised and educated in Dorchester. Nancy lived in Hingham for seven years, previously in Braintree for twelve years and earlier in Whitman for twenty years. She worked as a legal secretary for over thirty years at Goulston & Storrs in Boston. Nancy enjoyed travelling, golfing and participating in her book clubs. She also treasured spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Beloved mother of Timothy M. Norton of Bellingham and Mark A. Norton and his wife Yvonne of Hanson. Loving grandmother of Christopher, Aidan and Joshua Norton. Dear sister of Joseph T. O'Leary, Dennis P. O'Leary, both of Florida, the late Richard E. O'Leary and the late Daniel M. O'Leary. She was also survived by many nieces and nephews. Memorial services conducted at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Friday, September 27, at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visitation prior to the service from 10 - 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Nancy's memory may be made to (for Parkinsons research) P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Hingham Journal from Sept. 25 to Oct. 2, 2019