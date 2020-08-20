Nancy Tiffin (Bruce) passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020 in Needham, MA. She was 87. Daughter of the late Donald and Florence Bruce, she is survived by her husband of 54 years James of Needham, MA and their children, Sarah Gioffre and her husband Scott of Wilton, CT, Anne Tiffin and her fianc Jonathan MacPhee of Acton, MA, and Tracey Hogan and her husband Paul of Medfield, and six grandchildren. She was predeceased by her sister Joan Bruce. Nancy was active in many local organizations including Derby Academy, Hingham Congregational Church, and the Hingham Historical Society. She will be remembered for her devotion to her family, her friendships, her sense of humor, grace, and impeccable taste. Burial will be private with a memorial service to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Hingham Historical Society, PO Box 434 Hingham, MA 02043. Donations are accepted online at https://hinghamhistorical.org/give
