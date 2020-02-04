Home

Pyne Keohane Funeral Home
21 Emerald Street
Hingham, MA 02043
(781) 749-0310
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pyne Keohane Funeral Home
21 Emerald Street
Hingham, MA 02043
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
9:00 AM
Pyne Keohane Funeral Home
21 Emerald Street
Hingham, MA 02043
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
Church of the Resurrection
Hingham, MA
Neil T. Flathers Obituary
Neil T. Flathers, of Hingham, formerly of Sudbury and Biddeford Pool, ME, died peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, January 30, 2020. He was 91. Born in Lawrence, he was the son of the late Charles H. and Margaret (Kelley) Flathers. Neil was the beloved husband of the late Eleanor C. (Kearns) Flathers, who died in 2018. He was the devoted father of Jean Ricketts and her husband Scott of NJ, Mary Wood and her husband Bruce of VT and Karen Doyle of Scituate. Neil was the loving grandfather of Lindsay Ricketts, Andrew Ricketts, Kelly Wood, Glenn Doyle, Jr., Matthew Wood, Patrick Doyle and Colleen Doyle. He was preceded in death by his dear siblings Marguerite McEvoy, Eleanor Morris, Charles Flathers, Marie Martin and Patricia Taylor. Neil is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Friday, February 7 from 4 through 8 p.m. in the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, 21 Emerald St. (off Central St.), Hingham. A celebration of life service will be held in the funeral home at 9 a.m. on Saturday, February 8 prior to the funeral Mass in Church of the Resurrection, Hingham, at 10 a.m. Burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Scituate. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Neil may be made to , MA Chapter, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Hingham Journal from Feb. 4 to Feb. 11, 2020
