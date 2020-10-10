Nora Christine Pelrin died September 25, 2020, a week after she celebrated her 60th birthday. She had been in South Shore Hospital for a brief time with an aggressive cancer. Nora was predeceased by her parents, Gerard and Gertrude (Ardini) Pelrin. She was the youngest of seven brothers and sisters, who affectionately called her "Nodie". She leaves behind her sister, Barbara and husband Dick McGowan, and their children Matt, Megan (husband Jeff DeInnocentis), Dan (wife Mariel Schottenfeld); her brothers Tom Pelrin and daughter Sarah; Jim Pelrin and wife Kim and son Casey (wife Deirdre); Jack and wife Bonnie. She was also predeceased by her sister and best friend, Maggie Pelrin, brother, Larry Pelrin, sister-in-law, Karen Pelrin, and her two beloved cocker spaniels, "Ike" and "Oscar". Nora leaves many close friends, especially Kenny and Linda Sable MacGregor and Patty O'Brien. Nora was born September 18, 1960, in Hingham. She graduated from Hingham High School in 1978. Nora then attended the University of Massachusetts Boston, graduating in 1983 with a BS in Chemistry. Upon graduation, she worked for Major Chemical Corporation in Boston and at Advanced Industrial Products in Pembroke. Until she was sick, she worked for Campus Safety at Emmanuel College. Nora lived in Hingham for 50 years and most recently lived in Weymouth. She loved to bake for everyone, especially at holidays. Her grand desserts will be missed. A gathering in memory of Nora will be held at a later date.



