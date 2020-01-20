|
Patricia "Pat" Ann Haddad, age 75, of Bourne, Mass., loving mother, grandmother, sister, fiancee and friend, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020. Pat is lovingly survived by her fiance, Ralph Hyson of Bourne, Mass., her children, Lynn Sommer of Sharon, Mass., Christopher and his wife Emily Haddad of Cohasset, Mass. and Gregory Haddad of Los Angeles, Calif., her grandchildren, Finnegan Sommer and Cameron Haddad, her siblings, Mary Larsen, Linda Giacomozzi, Peter and his wife Colleen Giacomozzi, Teresa Freedom, Denise Carnahan, Lisa Giacomozzi, and Matthew Giacomozzi. She was predeceased by her sister Pamela Gordon. Pat is also lovingly survived by Ralphs children, Debra Hyson, Tammy Hyson, Stephanie Whitaker and Nicole Hyson, his grandchildren, Connor and his wife Molly Whitaker, Samantha Whitaker, Alex Whitaker, Zachary Myatt, Krista Young, Rachael and her husband Pete Brigida, Erica Wegeler, Cole Welbanke and Chase Welbanke and his great-grandchildren Gunnar Cox and Callan Brigida. Pat was born on October 21, 1944 in Quincy, Mass. to Mary and Peter Giacomozzi. Pat graduated from Archbishop Williams High School in Braintree, MA. On February 11, 1967, Pat married Robert (Bob) Haddad. They ultimately settled in Hingham, Mass. to have a family. They had a daughter, Lynn, and two sons, Christopher and Gregory. They raised their family together until Bob's passing in 1993. With the grace and strength that marked her life, Pat then continued to raise their daughter and two teenage sons on her own. Pat completed her studies at Northeastern, obtaining an accounting degree at night. Pat was a caring and profoundly wise advisor to many on life. Family and friends sought her out as a sounding board, a strong shoulder, and an authentic and sound counselor. Pat was known for "giving it to you straight." A whiz with numbers, Pat worked part time preparing tax returns for many years and later volunteered for a tax preparation charity. What Pat enjoyed the most in her later years was time with Ralph and their children and grandchildren. "Zizi", as she was known to her grandchildren, could always be counted on for providing jelly beans, building with Legos and playing floor hockey games. Pat enjoyed playing 9 holes of golf, knocking out a to do list, going for a ride on the trike, listening to Kenny G, Celine Dion and Michael Buble, as well as gardening, organizing, and finding the best gadget for any task. Pat exited this mortal life in the manner in which she lived it - with courage, gratitude and dignity. A celebration of life will be held for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, you are invited to make a donation in Pat's name to "Wicked Good Cause" at www.wickedgoodcause.org. For more information and the online guest book visit www.DowningChapel.com.
Published in The Hingham Journal from Jan. 20 to Jan. 27, 2020