Patricia M. Gray
Patricia M. (OBrien) Gray of Hingham, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020. Born in Boston, she was the daughter of the late Patrick J. and Marie E. (Dunderdale) OBrien. Patricia was the beloved wife of the late John M. Gray, and the mother of Eileen Greaves of Ireland and James P. Gray of Las Vegas, NV. She was the grandmother of John, Christina, Michael, and Stephanie Andriotis, Aingeal Rose Greaves, and four great-grandchildren. Patricia was the sister in-law of Sheila McLaughlin of Hingham, and is survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours from 9-10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 14 in the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, 21 Emerald St. (off Central St.), HINGHAM. Services Tuesday at 10 a.m. from the funeral home with a Funeral Mass in the Church of the Resurrection in Hingham at 10:30. Burial in Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne at 12:45 p.m. As flowers are not accepted at the cemetery, please in lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Patricias memory to Catholic Charities, 51 Sleeper Street, Boston, MA 02210. Please visit www.Keohane. com for online condolences.

Published in The Hingham Journal from Jul. 14 to Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Pyne Keohane Funeral Home
JUL
14
Service
10:00 AM
Pyne Keohane Funeral Home
JUL
14
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Church of the Resurrection
JUL
14
Burial
12:45 PM
MA National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Pyne Keohane Funeral Home
21 Emerald Street
Hingham, MA 02043
(781) 749-0310
