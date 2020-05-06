Home

Patricia (Leahy) Capen Opper of Hull passed away on April 30, 2020 at the age of 79. Proud mother of Chris Capen and wife Joyce of Hull, Lynne (Capen) Leonard and husband Joe of Hull, and Julie (Capen) Bregoli and husband Mark of Hull. Grandchildren Aaron, Joe, Ben and Lyndsey Capen, Conor Leonard, Anna Bregoli, and the late Vincent Bregoli. She is survived by her siblings Carol (Leahy) Palermo of Hanson, Joe Leahy of Marshfield, Dorry (Leahy) Turner of Wareham, and she was the sister of the late Ann (Leahy) Daly of Pennsylvania. Patty moved to Hull in 1966 with her family. She enjoyed tending bar and worked at a few well-known spots in Hull including the Blue Bunny, the Showboat, the Worrick Mansion and Barry's American House. She also worked for Grossman Realty in Braintree. Private funeral services were held due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic. For additional information and online guest book, please go to www.DowningChapel.com.
Published in The Hingham Journal from May 6 to May 13, 2020
