Paul F. Dudley Jr.,88, resident of Amherst, NH died on May 31, 2020 in Milford, NH. He was born in Milton, MA on July 17, 1931, a son of Paul F. and Eleanor (Vickery) Dudley. Paul was raised and educated in Milton, graduating from Milton High School in 1949 and Bowdoin College, Brunswick, ME, Class of 1953. He made his home in Amherst, NH for more than 55 years. Prior to his retirement in 1997, he was employed as a project manager for Ingersoll Rand Corporation, Nashua, NH for more than 33 years and traveled extensively throughout the world. He enjoyed the travel so much it was almost an avocation rather than a vocation. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War and was honorably discharged in 1955 with the rank of 1st Lt. A huge supporter of our military services, he loved a good parade with flags flying. Paul was an avid outdoorsman. He was a master craftsman and made many beautiful pieces of furniture. He could fix just about anything, inside or outside of his home and loved spending time in his yard and garden. He enjoyed sailing, skiing, cooking and his beloved animals. His music tastes ran to Civil War songs, marches and country. History was a life-long interest. Paul was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and a loyal and true friend. He was especially proud of his children and grandchildren. Paul is survived by his devoted wife of 61 years, Evelyn (Bond) Dudley of Amherst, NH; his loving children, Ann Dudley Grady and her husband John Grady, and their son Paul Grady of Hingham, MA, Paul F. Dudley III and his wife Christine Dudley, and their children, Lauren and Anna Dudley of Cary, NC; two nieces and a nephew. There are no calling hours. Services with military honors will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm Street, Milford, NH. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please go to www.smith-heald.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hingham Journal from Jun. 13 to Jun. 20, 2020.