Peter Duryee Hardy, 86, died Saturday, May 11, 2019 in in Durham, NC where he resided for the past 11 years. Peter was born in Englewood, NJ in 1932, the fourth child of Anton G and Pauline D Hardy. He grew up in Manchester, VT. His early hobbies included photography and model airplane building. He also enjoyed tennis and skiing. He attended Eaglebrook and Phillips Academy before his university experiences at Harvard and then Northwestern where he met his future wife, Judy. Both Peter and Judy majored in music which became lifelong avocations which they shared. Peter then joined the Army and completed his 2-year service in 1956. Afterwards, he accepted a position at IBM where he enjoyed a distinguished 30-year career. At the time, nobody hired software engineers, so IBMs recruiters thought music majors would be a good fit. His many achievements included being part of the team that introduced IBMs first online system for the insurance industry. He became a Systems Engineer and was promoted to manage IBMs Cambridge Scientific Center. With his family of 5 children, Peter and Judy lived in Peekskill, NY until moving to Hingham, MA where he resided for nearly 40 years. Peter was an active member of the Old Ship Church. He played in Baroque ensembles and in the Hingham Civic Orchestra. He was also involved with the transformation of the Hingham Civic Orchestra into what is now the highly regarded Atlantic Symphony Orchestra. The instruments he regularly played included the trombone and French horn. He was very active throughout his life and had an avid interest in sailing and harpsichord building. He is survived by his sister Jenna Speer of Phoenix, AZ, his five children including Kevin Immermann of Pittsboro, NC, Peter Hardy Jr of Andover, MA, Jeremy Hardy of Seattle, WA, Eden Spencer of Santa Fe, NM, and Timothy Hardy of Portland, OR, 17 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his sister Pauline Hardy, his parents Anton and Pauline Hardy, his wife Judith Hardy, and his brother, Anton Hardy. Peter was a devoted husband and father and his loving, gentle, and courteous nature never wavered. He will be dearly missed. A memorial service will be held at The Old Ship Church at 3PM on September 15th, 2019.
Published in The Hingham Journal from Aug. 23 to Aug. 30, 2019