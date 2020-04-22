|
|
Philip Bognanni, 91, recently of Hingham passed away suddenly April 18, 2020. Philip was born in the North End and raised in the West End of Boston where he met and married his late wife, Marie. They were married for 42 years. He was a resident of Weymouth for 48 years before moving to Linden Ponds. Phil was a United States Army Veteran who served during the Korean Conflict and was proudly awarded the Ambassador for Peace Medal in September 2017. He attended Fitchburg State College where he earned his Bachelors in Education, becoming an automotive teacher for Brockton High School for over 20 years. Phil was a very social guy, he enjoyed being part of the Weymouth Club for 15 years as well as the Italian American Club at Linden Ponds. He bowled with various leagues over the years and kept up an impeccable average through his time at Linden Ponds. Sunday Patriots games followed by family dinner brought him great joy. His love for music and his sharp moves meant he would spend his whole night on the dance floor, he could waltz with the best and jump to a faster beat. Phil, aka the Trivia King, will probably best be known for entertaining family, friends and numerous health care providers with Trivia of all kinds. Dad, Pa, Phil or Mr. B he was a true gentleman with nothing but kind words to always say. Beloved husband to the late Marie Bognanni. Loving father to Victoria Jensen and her husband Arthur of Weymouth and Sylvana Baracchini of Norton. Dear brother to the late Charles Bognanni and Pauline Bognanni. Proud grandfather to Stephanie, Nicole and Michelle Jensen and Gina and Angela Baracchini. Normally the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with Philips family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Philip to The West End Museum by visiting https://thewestendmuseum.org.
Published in The Hingham Journal from Apr. 22 to Apr. 29, 2020