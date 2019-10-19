|
Phyllis J. Gardner, age 93, of Hull, or Joyce as she was known, passed away peacefully on August 17, 2019. In September 1958, Joyce married Alan L. Gardner (Hull Fire Department) who she described as the love of her life. They were together for 45 years until he passed in November 2003. After retirement, their home was in Florida, but they spent much of their time traveling with cruising being a favorite mode of travel. Upon Alan's passing, Joyce returned to her beloved adopted town of Hull. Joyce was born in Shrewsbury, England, to her late parents, Andrew and Marion (Smith) Gittins. As a child, Joyce was a competitive swimmer winning many awards in England. She continued with her love of swimming throughout her life which made Nantasket Beach the perfect home. She spent her career as a bookkeeper at the Boston Motel in Weymouth combining her love of people and numbers. She spent her final years at the LifeCare Center in Scituate where she loved telling stories of her childhood in England, as well as her life during WWII to her caretakers and visitors. Joyce made friends easily, was a good listener, and will be missed by all who spent time with her. She is survived by her loving nephew, Christopher Mark Brown and his wife Sandra of Bristol, England; her son, Mark Hurley of Spokane, Wash.; her conservator, Robert Hollingshead; and was predeceased by her daughter, Donna Nettles of Syria, Va. A graveside service will be held at the Hull Village Cemetery, Hull, at 10 a.m. Monday, October 21. Friends are all invited. For additional information and the online guest book, please visit www.DowningChapel.com.
Published in The Hingham Journal from Oct. 19 to Oct. 26, 2019