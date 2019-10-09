|
Phyllis K. (Houston) Oliviero, of Hingham, died October 6, 2019 at the age of 74. Phyllis grew up in Central City, Ky. She enjoyed her work as a bridal consultant at Priscilla's Bridal in Boston for over 15 years. Earlier in life, she worked for American Airlines as a flight attendant supervisor. Phyllis enjoyed dancing, cooking, traveling, and spending time with her loved ones. Her life was about her family. She was the wife of the late Charles P. Oliviero. Loving mother of Charles Oliviero, Patrick Oliviero and wife Christina, all of Leesburg, Va., Adriana Berger and husband Todd of Elizabethtown, Ky., and Christina Oliviero of Hingham. Devoted grandmother of Brooklyn. Longtime companion of Cam DeGrazia of Holbrook. Sister of Ed Houston of Cornelius, N.C. Sister-in-law of George Oliviero of Walnut Creek, Calif. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Friday, Oct. 11, from 4 - 8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, South Weymouth, at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). A celebration of life service on Saturday, Oct. 12, at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial in High Street Cemetery, Hingham. Donations in memory of Phyllis may be made to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Hingham Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 16, 2019