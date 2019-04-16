|
Phyllis Laurence Laurie Baker died Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at her home at Wake Robin Retirement Community in Shelburne, VT from complications of Alzheimers. She was born April 19, 1925 in Boston, MA to Robert Montraville Green and Dorothy Bradford (Summers) Green. She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Horace R. Baker of Shelburne, VT; her son, Robert Baker and his wife, Robin, of Medina, Ohio, their children, Paul Hanna and Misha Hanna of Akron, Ohio, and their grandchildren, Lainey and Logan Bruce of Medina, Ohio; her son, Warren Baker and his wife, Sharon Coleman of Burlington, VT, and their daughter Amelia Coleman and her husband, Nate Bechtel of South Burlington, VT; her son, David Baker, his wife, April and their son, Nicholas of Platteville, WI; and her daughter, Emily Laurence Baker and her husband, Shu-Ming Peng of London, Eng- land, and their children, Zoe Baker-Peng of NYC and Quinlan Baker-Peng of Boston, MA. She is also survived by her siblings, Ariel Tose, Galen Green and Winslow Green, as well as many nieces and nephews, who remember her fondly. She was predeceased by her parents and her siblings, Dorothy Darling, Helen Fowler, Robert Green, Cynthia Platt and Gareth Green. Laurie was known and loved for her sharp wit, her wry sense of humor and her ever-present graciousness and hospitality. She and Horace cultivated large circles of friends wherever they lived. She was an avid bridge player, and she nurtured her love of the piano by continuing to take lessons well into her retirement, during which she and Horace traveled to many countries around the globe. A person of eternal and deep curiosity, she consulted her dictionary frequently when she needed to know some- thing or to be sure of the denotation of a certain word. She dedicated her life to her children, enco- uraging th- em to remain true to themselves and to be ever watchful of new opportunities. Laurie attended Girls Latin School in Boston, MA, matriculated at Radcliffe College, from which she graduated in 1947 with BA in Psychology, and was employed for several years as a medical secretary by Boston-area physicians. She and Horace were married December 18, 1948 in Boston. They moved to Hingham, MA in 1955, where they raised their four children and lived for 44 years. Laurie volunteered at the Hingham Public Library for years and at the Old Ordinary. She was an active member of the loon preservation community on Lake Winnipesaukee, NH. Music was a constant companion throughout her life. She played violin as a girl and piano as an adult. She sang in numerous choirs, including, most recently, the Wake Robin Choral Society. She was an avid walker, especially enjoying long walks on Worlds End in Hingham, Nantasket Beach in Hull, MA and around her respective neighborhoods. She enjoyed gardening, was enchanted by the crocus and, in later years, took up watercolor painting. She left her family in the season when her beloved geese returned to their summer nesting grounds. Lauries sharp hearing could detect approaching geese before anyone elses; shed rush outside and, pointing, herald the geeses return. Her family bids her a loving and fond farewell, knowing that her spirit will always return to them.
Published in The Hingham Journal from Apr. 16 to Apr. 23, 2019