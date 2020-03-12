|
Raymond C. "Moose" Dupras, of Hingham, formerly of South Weymouth, died March 8, 2020 at the age of 61 embraced by his loving family. Owner operator of Ray Dupras Masonry for over 40 years he took a tremendous amount of pride in his work. Not letting the cancer get the best of him, he worked through two rounds of chemotherapy, two clinical trials, and radiation over the course of four years. To his credit, he never officially retired and was working till the very end. When not working, Ray cherished spending time with his family, cooking Sunday dinners, watching the Pats, and being on the water at the lake house in Lakeville and on Hingham Harbor. At a moment's notice, he was always there for his children. Whether it was hopping on a plane to Charleston to inspect a potential home purchase for his daughter, building a patio in the backyard of his son's house that offered no shade, or never missing any of his sons college hockey games regardless of the destination. He coached all three kids in youth sports, and might be considered the most beloved Hingham Youth Hockey Coach of his generation. Ray'ed by all. Ray was the beloved husband of Susan P. (MacKenzie) Dupras for 35 years. Loving father of David Dupras and his wife Adria of North Weymouth, Jay Dupras and his wife Anna of Hingham, and Lauren Yates and her husband Andrew of Charleston, S.C. Adoring "Grandpa" of Margot Yates. Son of the late Winifred and Raymond Dupras. Brother of Bill Dupras, and his wife Cathy of Englewood, Florida, Jan White, and her husband Rick of Hull, Marcia Adams and her Husband Bob of Rockland, and Sharon Dupras of Cornish, Maine. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 4 - 8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, North Weymouth at 40 Sea Street (off Rte,. 3A - Bicknell Square). A private service will be held later for Ray's family. Donations in memory of Ray may be made to The Friendship Scholarship in Memory of Ray Dupras, Town of Weymouth Scholarship Fund, Weymouth Town Hall, 75 Middle St., Weymouth, MA 02189. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Hingham Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 19, 2020