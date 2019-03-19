|
|
Raymond J. LaLiberte, formerly of Hingham, died on Sunday, March 16, 2019 in Houston, TX. Ray and his wife Cynthia Morgan lived on Eldridge Court in Hingham for 18 years until Cynthia passed away in 2017. They enjoyed many happy times together, playing golf with friends, walking around town, taking the ferry to Modern Pastry and shopping at Trader Joes. In 2018 Ray moved to Houston, to be near his son Andre LaLiberte and partner Emily Nielsen. He loved Houstons warmer weather and at age 86 was still his energetic, enthusiastic self, living independently until suffering a heart attack the week before he died. Ray was born and raised in Minneapolis, MN, one of seven children of Arsene and Marion Laliberte. He was the father of six, who all survive him: Kathleen LaLiberte of Richmond, VT; Mark LaLiberte of Cave Creek, AZ; Mary Brueske of Dayton, MN; Ann Strom of Plymouth, MN; Tom LaLiberte of Inver Grove Heights, MN and Andre LaLiberte of Katy, TX.
Published in The Hingham Journal from Mar. 19 to Mar. 26, 2019