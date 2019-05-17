|
Richard E. Salisbury, 48, died unexpectedly on April 28, 2019 in Austin, Texas. Richard was born on March 30, 1971 to William and Catherine Salisbury in Eatontown, New Jersey and grew up in Hingham, Massachusetts. He is survived by his twin daughters, Keelyn and Mackinna Salisbury and their mother, Elizabeth, all of Allen, Texas; his sister, Alice (Salisbury) Sansone and her husband, Kenneth Sansone; two nephews. Henry and Nathaniel Sansone; a niece, Ada Sansone, all of Ross, California; and by his parents. Richard was graduated from Thayer Academy, Brown University, and Columbia University School of Law where he was a James Kent Scholar. His legal career began in corporate law but then gravitated to complex civil litigation. After clerking for a federal magistrate judge in Florida, Richard worked in private practice in Dallas before spending ten years as an Assistant Attorney General in the office of the Texas Attorney General. His primary interest was always spending time with family, especially his beloved daughters. His varied interests also included opera, skeet shooting, and yoga, Richard held an issued U.S. Patent on software he developed in his free time. Richard possessed a dry, gentle sense of humor, and a wonderful command of the written and spoken word. A funeral service and celebration of Richard's life was held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at St. Matthew's Church in Texas.
Published in The Hingham Journal from May 17 to May 24, 2019