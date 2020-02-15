|
Richard L. Cristadoro, age 70, of Hull, formerly of Hingham and Mattapan, passed away February 9, 2020. After graduating from high school, Richie volunteered and served proudly in the United States Army, Americal Division, in the Vietnam War. He pursued his studies at Boston State College and then worked for the MBTA as a revenue agent for many years. Richies proudest accomplishments were his daughter, Julie and his son, Matthew. An avid sports enthusiast, he was a devoted father who coached his childrens youth sports teams. His passions included his family, friends, gardening, golfing, and spending time at the beach. Richie was an exceptionally patient and compassionate brother to Mike, and they shared a very special bond. Richie will be remembered as a dedicated son, loving father and brother, and loyal friend. Loving father of Julie Cristadoro of Sagamore Beach and Matthew Cristadoro of Medford and the late Samuel Cristadoro. Former husband of Kathleen A. (Fox) Cristadoro of Sagamore Beach. Beloved son of the late Louis J. and Josephine Jay (Ternullo) Cristadoro. Brother of John Cristadoro of Quincy, Louis Cristadoro of FL, Carol Dominguez and her husband Mario of Cohasset, Joseph Cristadoro and his wife Stephanie of Hanover, Lisa Harrington and her husband Bob of Hingham, Michael Cristadoro of Hingham and the late Jim Cristadoro. Richie is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Monday 4 - 8 p.m.in the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, 21 Emerald St. (off Central St.), Hingham. A celebration of life service will be held in the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday prior to the funeral Mass in St. Pauls Church, Hingham at 10 a.m.. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Donations in memory of Richie may be made to MDS Foundation, 2 Boylston St. 4th floor, Boston, MA 02116 or to N.E. Center and Home for Vietnam Veterans, 17 Court St, #2601, Boston, MA 02108. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Hingham Journal from Feb. 15 to Feb. 22, 2020