1/
Richard P. Beal
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard P. Beal, age 57, of Hingham, died unexpectedly on Monday, September 21, 2020. Loyal son, loving husband, devoted father and the most reliable friend, he will be sorely missed by all those who met him- from the bartenders and doormen, to the game day referees and the CEOs he shared a boardroom with over the years. Born March 1, 1963 to Mary and S. Maxwell Beal Jr. of Winchester, Rich attended Winchester High School, where he met high school sweetheart, Erica. They went on to live a love story most people dream about, culminating in a 32 year marriage and three children who they raised in Hingham. A 1985 graduate of Wesleyan University, where he formed unbreakable bonds with his DKE brothers, Rich excelled at football and lacrosse, he was co-captain of the latter. His athletic achievements were rivaled only by his sportsmanship on and off the field. Rich received the prestigious Thomas W. Eck Jr. Memorial Award which is presented for team spirit, sportsmanship and devotion to football. Rich went on to earn a Master of Science in Sports Management from UMass Amherst in 1988 opening the doors on a 20+ year college football coaching career across the US. He then turned to a successful 16 year- long career in real estate, spearheading the creation of Perry Brokerage Associates and eventually taking over as President of AW Perry in Boston. Rich leaves behind his best friend and wife, Erica, three children, Perry, Max and Nicholas, and his faithful Sunday hiking companion, George the dog. He is predeceased by his mother, Mary (Marshall), and brother Francis Johnson, and lovingly survived by his father, S. Maxwell Beal, Jr., his sister, Marilyn Center, and countless nieces and nephews- "unkie" will be sorely missed. In Rich's memory consider hanging that extra Christmas decoration this December, supporting the hometown team and reaching out to someone "just because". Visiting hours will be at the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, 21 Emerald Street, Hingham on Sunday, September 27, from 2-6 p.m. Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, a funeral service will be held at the Hingham Congregational Church and limited to family and close friends on Monday, September 28, at 11 a.m. Family and friends may offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the web site, please call 1-800-KEOHANE to have your message added.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hingham Journal from Sep. 24 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Pyne Keohane Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
28
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Hingham Congregational Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pyne Keohane Funeral Home
21 Emerald Street
Hingham, MA 02043
(781) 749-0310
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pyne Keohane Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
14 entries
September 24, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
September 24, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about the families loss of one of their loved one.May the families keep the wonderful memories of joyful times the family shared together with the dear loved one lost in death.Keep those precious memories close to the families hearts ♥.As the families cherished a wonderful life that was well lived and loved by families and friends.My deepest sympathy and condolences to the families during this difficult time of deep sorrow and pain.
-GHP/LM
September 24, 2020
Grove of 100 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
antonia mihelioudakis
September 24, 2020
The White Rose Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
September 24, 2020
The White Rose Bouquet - 36 Stems - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
September 24, 2020
So sad to hear of Coach Beal's unexpected passing. He was a great coach and a great guy. Although it was over 25 years ago, I still have fond memories of playing for him at Wesleyan. My sincere condolences to his family.
Ian Neviaser
Student
September 24, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Gary Errico
September 24, 2020
The Spirited Grace Lily Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
September 23, 2020
Erica and family, our deepest condolences. Rich was a great man and we were privileged to know him. You are in our prayers.
The Donovan Family
Friend
September 23, 2020
Thoughts of Tranquility Floor Basket
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
David Seoane
September 23, 2020
Loving Light Dishgarden
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Ryan Gadles
September 23, 2020
I am so sorry so see this::My sincere condolences to Max::his dad & Richards wife & family::I haven't seen Richard since we were kids but always had fun::May He Rest in Peace❤
Sharyn Prestejohn
Friend
September 23, 2020
Cluster of 50 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Kevin Meuse
September 23, 2020
The Spathiphyllum Plant
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved