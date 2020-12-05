1/1
Robert A. Morton
1952 - 2020
Robert Andrew Morton of Rockland, passed away on November 30, 2020, after a brief illness. He grew up in Hingham, graduating from Hingham High School in 1970. He went on to manage several waterbed stores before retiring in 1989, after winning the lottery. He loved sports, sailing, skiing, telling jokes, and traveling around the country on his beloved motorcycle. He dearly loved his family and friends. Funeral services will be held privately due to Covid-19 regulations. Donations can be made in Robert's memory to Toys for Tots. For additional information and the online guest book, please visit www.DowningChapel.com.

Published in The Hingham Journal from Dec. 5 to Dec. 12, 2020.
