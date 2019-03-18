Home

Robert Casagrande, 89, of Hingham and formerly of Wollaston and Dorchester died at Rose Court, Hingham on Thursday, March 14, 2019. Born on May 21, 1929 in Boston, Robert was the only son of Mario and Louisina Casagrande. He grew-up in Dorchester and proudly served in the second World War in the United States Army. Robert was a printer for many years and enjoyed wood carving and painting in his spare time. He is survived by a loving family of cousins - Paul and Karen Zanolli, Elsie and Donald Heath, Geraldine and the late James Murphy, and Helen and Richard Kelley. He will be missed by many family and friends. All arrangements are private. Any donations in memory of Robert may be made to . Visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Hingham Journal from Mar. 18 to Mar. 26, 2019
