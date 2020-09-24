Robert W. Ramstrom Jr., a resident of Natick and most recently of Hingham, died peacefully and surrounded by his family on Sunday September 20, 2020, at the age of 84. Robert was born on May 9, 1936, in Framingham, a son of the late C. Jean (Horne) and Robert W. Ramstrom, Sr. He was the beloved husband of 54 years to the late Faith (Green) Ramstrom. A dedicated father of Pamela Lorenzi and her husband David of Northborough, Donna McHugh and her husband Bill of Westwood and Eric Ramstrom and his wife Patricia of Natick. He was the loving grandfather of Tony, Victoria and Ernesto, Katy Lorenzi, Will McHugh and Gus, Tim and Maeve Ramstrom and great grandfather of Alfonso Lorenzi. He was the cherished brother to the late Albert Ramstrom and his wife Sherry and the late Marilyn Ramstrom. Bob was also the beloved son-in-law of the late Allan C. and Kaino T. Green formerly of Watertown. Also survived by his brother-in-law of Laurence Green and his wife Judy, Robert Green and the late Allan Green and his surviving wife Beth. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force as Second Class Airman and had 37 year career at GTE as Mechanical Design Engineer. He was an avid fan of all Boston sports and NASCAR. His garden and workshop were his safe havens to complete "projects" while listening to country music. He considered his family his greatest joy and could be seen in the stands and the audience of his grandchildrens many games and activities. A resident of Liden Ponds, he enjoyed many friendships and involvement in the Hingham Citizens Police Department and the Canadian American Club. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Graveside Services in Edgell Grove Cemetery 53 Grove Street Framingham on Friday September 25th at 1:45pm. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Mr. Ramstrom may be made to the American Cancer Society
3 Speen Street Suite 250 Framingham, MA 01701. For guest book please visit www.everettfuneral.com
