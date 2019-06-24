|
Roberta (Bobbie) A. Morley, a resident of Allerton House in Hingham and formerly of Cooperstown, NY, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019, in Hingham. She was 85 years old. Born December 22, 1933, in Newark, NJ, she was the daughter of Leonard and Viola (Smalley) Schilling. Bobbie attended Immaculate Conception High School and the State University of New York at Delhi and Oneonta. She received a nursing degree. On February 27, 1954, Roberta married Joseph F. Morley in Bloomfield, NJ. They were married for 43 years before Joes death on February 21, 1997. For 22 years, Bobbie and Joe resided in Cooperstown, NY on Christian Hill. They raised four sons. Following Joes death, Bobbie moved to Stuart, FL. She married James DePietro in Stuart in April 4, 2010. James passed in February 2019. Bobbie was an active communicant of St. Marys Our Lady of the Lake Roman Catholic Church in Cooperstown, NY. She was a Registered Nurse and prior to retirement was working for Otsego County Public Health. Nursing was very important to Bobbie as she spent countless hours serving others. After retiring to Florida, Bobbie was a volunteer at the St. Martin County Hospital in Stuart. Bobbie is survived by three sons, Robert J. Morley of Phoenix, AZ, J. Scott Morley of Guilderland Center, NY, and Curt G. Morley and wife, Katherine of Hingham; six grandchildren, Griffith P. of Massapequa, NY and Alec of Hartwick, NY, Taylor and Brooke of Boston, and Samantha and Joseph of Hingham; a great granddaughter, Donna Marie; a sister, Emily Swihura and husband Stephen of Melbourne, FL; a brother, Leonard R. Schilling and wife, Cathy, of Lowell, IN; and many nieces and nephews. In addi- tion to her husband, Bobbie was predeceased by a daughter, Mary Louise who died in 1957, and a son, Peter who died June 21, 1988. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at St. Marys Our Lady of the Lake Roman Catholic Church in Cooperstown, NY, with Fr. Kenneth Doyle officiating. The service of committal and burial will be private in St. Marys Cemetery, Index, NY. Following Peters death in 1988, a fund was established by his family and friends for a cash award to be presented in his memory to a member of the graduating class of Cooperstown Central School who plans to continue his/her education, and who personifies the qualities that Peter is remembered for, namely: scholarship, leadership, citizenship, athletic ability and involvement in school activities. Through the years money has been added to the principal of this fund in memory of his father and in recognition of the familys support of education. These monies represent the Morley Family Fund, and that income, combined with that of the Peter G. Morley Scholarship Award is given to the appropriate senior. The Morley family therefore respectfully requests that expressions of sympathy in the form of memorial gifts for Roberta be made to the Morley Family Fund at Cooperstown Central School, 38 Linden Avenue, Cooperstown, NY 13326. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown, NY.
Published in The Hingham Journal from June 24 to July 1, 2019