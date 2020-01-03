|
Rodney D. "Bud" Becker, of Hingham, died January 2, 2020. He was 87. Husband of Mary E. Becker of Hingham. Son of the late Reuben and Sophie of Moline, Illinois. Brother of the late Lucille Ingebretsen. Father of Richard Becker of Chicago, and Susan Atwater and her husband, Rev. Paul Atwater of Hingham. Grandfather of Emily Atwater and her husband, Ethan Penner, and Annie Atwater all of Boston. Bud served as a vice president of Control Data Corporation in Minnesota and Europe before he retired in 1988. After retirement he began a career teaching in the MBA programs of St. Thomas University, Bethel University and St. Mary's University and continued teaching until his death. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Relatives and friends invited to his memorial service on Saturday, January 4, at 10 a.m. at the Performing Arts Center in the Derby Clubhouse at Linden Ponds, 203 Linden Ponds Way, Hingham. Burial will be private. Memorial donations may be made to South Shore Baptist Church, Hingham or to South Shore Hospital, Weymouth. See www.Keohane.com for online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
