Ruth Marie (Olson) Ralph, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at the age of 88. Beloved wife of the late Roger G. Ralph, she was the loving mother of John Timothy and his wife Monica of Ohio and Robert Paul and his partner Alice T. Hammarstrom of Holbrook; sister of Richard Olson of Wisconsin. Also survived by 12 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Ruth was a Mental Health Professional for many years. She co-authored and co-edited many articles pertaining to mental health. Ruth received her Ph.D. from Kent State. The last several years of her career before retirement were with the Department of Mental Health of the State of Maine and the University of Southern Maine, prior to moving into Linden Ponds in Hingham, where she attracted many friends. Visiting hours for Ruth will be held on Thursday, February 6, from 4-7 p.m. at the Downing Cottage Funeral Chapel, 21 Pond Street, Hingham. Relatives and Friends invited. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 8, at 1 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 85 Main Street, Hingham. Burial will be private at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ruth's name can be made to the First Baptist Church Memorial Fund, 85 Main St., Hingham, MA 02043. For additional information and the online guest book, please visit www.DowningChapel.com.
Published in The Hingham Journal from Feb. 5 to Feb. 12, 2020