Home

POWERED BY

Services
Downing Cottage Funeral Chapel
21 Pond St
Hingham, MA 02043
(781) 749-0340
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Downing Cottage Funeral Chapel
21 Pond St
Hingham, MA 02043
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
1:00 PM
First Baptist Church
85 Main Street
Hingham, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Ralph
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Ralph


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Ralph Obituary
Ruth Marie (Olson) Ralph, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at the age of 88. Beloved wife of the late Roger G. Ralph, she was the loving mother of John Timothy and his wife Monica of Ohio and Robert Paul and his partner Alice T. Hammarstrom of Holbrook; sister of Richard Olson of Wisconsin. Also survived by 12 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Ruth was a Mental Health Professional for many years. She co-authored and co-edited many articles pertaining to mental health. Ruth received her Ph.D. from Kent State. The last several years of her career before retirement were with the Department of Mental Health of the State of Maine and the University of Southern Maine, prior to moving into Linden Ponds in Hingham, where she attracted many friends. Visiting hours for Ruth will be held on Thursday, February 6, from 4-7 p.m. at the Downing Cottage Funeral Chapel, 21 Pond Street, Hingham. Relatives and Friends invited. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 8, at 1 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 85 Main Street, Hingham. Burial will be private at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ruth's name can be made to the First Baptist Church Memorial Fund, 85 Main St., Hingham, MA 02043. For additional information and the online guest book, please visit www.DowningChapel.com.
Published in The Hingham Journal from Feb. 5 to Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -