Sally (Sara) Wilford Miller, died peacefully on December 5, 2019 at Evergreen Woods in North Branford, CT. She will be sorely missed by her family and friends. Sally was born February 9, 1927 in Philadelphia and grew up in Merion, PA, the daughter of E. Burke and Catherine Wilford. She graduated from the Baldwin School (Bryn Mawr, PA) before attending Smith College (Northampton, MA) where she graduated in 1948 with a major in physics and a minor in math. A woman ahead of her time, she attended graduate school at Bryn Mawr College, where she tudied the properties of titanium and co-authored a paper on this topic. Sally was married to Robert (Bob) Miller for sixty-five years. Her life was defined by her love of family and friends, civic and community activities, world travel, and sports. Most of her adult years were lived in Hingham, MA where she raised her family, and the Portland, ME area where she and her husband retired to be close to family. Before retiring to Maine in the late 1980s, Sally and Bob ran a successful Kwik Kopy franchise in Norwell, MA for 8 years. Wherever she lived, she was an active participant in community activities. Sally was especially proud to be a Girl Scout leader for both her daughters from their elementary school through high school years. She was an active member of the Hingham Congregational Church. Politics and current events were an ongoing interest for her. She was a member of the League of Women Voters in Hingham for many years. In 1992, she actively campaigned for the Clinton Presidential Campaign and attended a White House holiday party in 1993. After moving to Maine, Sally and Bob were frequent travelers abroad and in the United States. Throughout her life she enjoyed playing bridge and she belonged to several bridge groups. Finally, Sally was an enthusiastic fan of the Patriots and the Red Sox and watched every game she could. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert Miller; her oldest brother, Edward B. Wilford III; and two sons, Ken Miller and David Miller. She is survived by two daughters, Virginia Miller (North Bethesda, MD); Carrie Federici (Louis) (Guilford, CT); a daughter-in-law, Nancy Baker Miller (Yarmouth, ME); a brother, Robert Wilford (Berwyn, PA); six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and 8 nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the First Parish Congregational Church in Yarmouth, ME. A reception will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her honor may be made to Smith College, c/o Gift Accounting, 23 Elm Street, Northhampton, MA 01063. Please visit www.lindquist funeralhome.com to sign Sallys online guest book.
Published in The Hingham Journal from Jan. 28 to Feb. 4, 2020