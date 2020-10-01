Shirley A. (Potter) Rogers of Hingham, passed away September 22, 2020. Shirley was a longtime resident of Hingham in a home passed down through three generations. She worked as an executive assistant for many large corporate distributing companies for many years. In her earlier years, Shirley modeled, performed in the Caberet and was an avid dancer. Shirley's passions in life were her family and spending time with those she loved. She will be remembered for her beautiful personality and zest for life. Shirley will be sadly missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing her. Beloved wife of the late David F. Rogers. Loving companion of Ed April of Marshfield. Devoted mother of David A. Rogers and his wife Debbie Doolittle of Garner, NC, Stephen Rogers and his companion Carolyn Goodbody of Fredericksburg, VA and Worthing, England, Leahnne Belliveau and her husband Mike of Raleigh, NC and Chere Marrese and her husband Andrew of Norwell. Cherished grandmother of ChereLee, Ted, Raymond, Andrew and Gabrielle. Also survived by many dear friends and extended family. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the celebration of life service at South Shore Baptist Church, on 578 Main St., Hingham, on October 18, 2020 at 3 p.m. Due to COVID-19, masks are required to be worn and social distancing will remain in place. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Shirley may be made to Hospice Service of MA, 10 Riverside Drive, Suite 201, Lakeville, MA 02347. Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although some may not be comfortable gathering together with Shirley's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com
and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the web site, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added.