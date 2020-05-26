|
Shirley M. Ruskay, age 96, passed away peacefully on May 13, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Harold and Anne Moy. Shirley was born in Fairfield Ct and resided in Connecticut for most of her life. She graduated from Ludlowe High School and worked in various secretarial positions until she met and married her husband Raymond. Affectionately known as 'Red' by Ray due to her bright red hair, they spent over 40 years together enjoying their children and grandchildren and their second home in North Carolina. Shirley was an accomplished knitter and seamstress. She worked alongside her husband at Fayerweather Boatyard for many years, and continued to work there alongside her son Chris after Ray's death. She was an amazing mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Although having small families, Shirley and Ray cultivated a large group of close friends with whom they travelled and entertained. Shirley was preceded in death by her brother Dave. She leaves behind her son Chris, his wife Donna, her daughter Marianne Glassanos and her husband Phil, four grandchildren, Christopher Ruskay (CJ) and his wife Jill, Kaitlin Ruskay, Cara Glassanos Hills and her husband Mark, and Laura Glassanos Callahan and her husband Brian. She also leaves behind five great grandchildren, Avery, Addison and Harper Hills and Charlotte and Wyatt Callahan. Shirley's ashes will be buried next to Raymond in Connecticut at a later date. Please visit www.Keohane. com to leave an online condolence.
Published in The Hingham Journal from May 26 to June 2, 2020