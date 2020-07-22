Shirley Sydney, of Norwell, passed away peacefully at home at the age of 81, on July 20, 2020. Shirley was raised by her aunt, Mildred Ray, and spent her life being loved by her cousins, Brian, Sylvia, and Brian Jr., and her Road to Responsibility family. Shirley is also survived by her husband Benny who was the love of her life. Shirley put others first and always made sure that the people around her knew that they were cared about. Shirley was nurturing by nature. She was very proud that she was a mother and spoke about it often even though life had different plans for her. Shirley was strong. Shirley loved being part of the Special Olympics, Aktion Club, going on vacation and getting dressed up with her amazing collection of makeup and jewelry. Shirley truly was a firecracker. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, July 23, from 4-6 p.m., at the Downing Cottage Funeral Chapel, 21 Pond St., Hingham. A graveside service will be held Friday, July 24, at 11 a.m., at High Street Cemetery in Hingham. In lieu of flowers, donations in Shirleys name can be made to: The Rolland 2 Residence at Road to Responsibility, 449 Prospect St., Norwell, MA 02061. For additional information and the online guestbook, please visit www.DowningChapel.com
