Shirley Herman Wilcox, born in Chicago, Ill., on October 5, 1921, to Dorothy and Hugo Wehmeier, passed February 23, 2020, at the age of 98. She graduated high school from the University of Chicago Laboratory School. She completed her BA from the University of Indiana and began her Masters in Fine Arts at Northwestern University. In 1965 she returned to the Chicago Theological Seminary to receive her Masters in Divinity in 1968. She worked as a Chaplain at University of Chicago Hospital with Elizabeth Kubler-Ross on the early research into death and dying. Shirley completed her supervisory training in Clinical Pastoral Education in 1973 and went on to be a full supervisor with the Association of Clinical Pastoral Education. She worked as a Chaplain and supervised students in pastoral education in a number of Chicago area hospitals. In 1988, she moved to the Boston area and retired as an ACPE Supervisor at Massachusetts General Hospital. After her 1990 retirement, she was an active volunteer with Compassion and Choices. Shirley was preceded in death by her brother, Hugh Wehmeier. She is survived by her husband, Reverend William E. Wilcox of Hingham; and daughter, Carla Herman MD of Albuquerque, N.M.; her four stepdaughters, Deborah Knapp of Ellicott City, Md., Laura Wilcox of St. Paul, Minn., Cheryl Goldsmith of Owings Mills, Md., and Sandra Ahmed of Perry Hall, Md., and their families; and 4 nephews, Paul, William, Tom and Robert Wehmeier of Chicago. Shirley was cremated and her ashes will be buried in the Memorial Garden of the Church of Messiah located in Woods Hole, Cape Cod. A celebration of Shirley's life will be held at a later date. Her family wishes to thank all the wonderful staff at the Memory Care Unit at Linden Ponds as well as the caring staff from Beacon Hospice. For additional information and the online guest book, please visit www.DowningChapel.com.
Published in The Hingham Journal from Mar. 14 to Mar. 21, 2020