Stanley J. Alexander passed away from ALS on September 7, 2019 at his home in Hingham, MA. Born in Quincy, Massachusetts 4/1/1950. Stan attended Northeastern, Boston College and Boston University. He earned his Doctorate of Psychology at Santa Barbara in California. He took great pride in his clinical psychology internship at the National Institute of Mental Health at Saint Elizabeths Hospital, Washington DC. Stan aspired to guide, and continually sought to expand his breadth of knowledge and experience. He took his role as an addiction counselor seriously and with great compassion. Stan practiced primarily at NOVA Psychiatric Services and Braintree Rehabilitation. He would read and study about religions, philosophy, ecological restoration, space, history, world politics, autism and a variety of illnesses. Stan was a renaissance man. Stan loved and was dedicated to his sons. He looked forward to daily readings from them, and deeply enjoyed working them though lifes decisions. He leaves his wife, Jane Griffin and sons Gabriel and Raphael. He was actively involved in his sons education and development. Stans survived by his siblings Mark, Anita, Christian Alexander and Jill Belastock. He valued his extended family highly. Services will be private. Please donate to your favorite Mental Health and or Addiction , in the name of Stanley J. Alexander. Stan will be sorely missed, but remembered for his life long pursuit of learning and strength. For more information and online condolences please visit www.HamelLydon.com.
Published in The Hingham Journal from Sept. 10 to Sept. 17, 2019