|
|
Stanley Roland Campbell, 86, of Hingham died peacefully at home on October 1, 2019. In his final days, his home was filled with the warmth and love of family and friends, as it often was throughout his life. He was the older brother of Eugene Campbell and brother-in-law to Margaret "Sis" Campbell, both of whom passed away in 2017 and 2018. Stan is survived by his loving wife, Kathleen (Moore); and his six children, John and his wife Noreen of Quincy, Mary Leahy of Easton, Anne Graham and her husband Peter of Sandwich, Stanley and his wife Beverly of Hanover, Patrick of Quincy and Michael and his wife Courtney of Amherst. His 12 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren will remember their grampa's calm, playful, and present manner and carry it with them through their lives. Stanley was born in Boston, October 30, 1932, to parents John Campbell and Mary Yanulis. He graduated from Northeastern with a BA in Engineering, and later pursued a career in Psychotherapy after receiving his master's degree from Lesley University. Stan worked tirelessly to manage many apartment rentals, and through his experience he modeled hard work, patience, and resourcefulness and mentored many. Stan found great joy in music and theater, as well as spending time with family and friends. He was an avid runner and completed numerous road races and marathons including the Boston Marathon more than once. Stanley was a story teller. Later in life he wrote short stories and took writing classes at Quincy College, UMass-Boston, and the Hingham Senior Center. These classes challenged him and brought him great joy. He loved to make people laugh, and he loved to teach others new things. He traveled the world, he enjoyed playing games, and he was active until the very last months of his life. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday 4-8 p.m. in the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, 21 Emerald St. (off Central St.), Hingham. A celebration of life service will be held in the funeral home at 8 a.m. on Friday prior to the funeral Mass in Church of the Resurrection, Hingham, at 9 a.m. Burial in St. Paul's Cemetery, Hingham. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Stanley may be made to ., MA Chapter, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Hingham Journal from Oct. 3 to Oct. 10, 2019