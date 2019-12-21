Home

POWERED BY

Services
Downing Cottage Funeral Chapel
21 Pond St
Hingham, MA 02043
(781) 749-0340
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Downing Cottage Funeral Chapel
21 Pond St
Hingham, MA 02043
View Map
Service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Downing Cottage Funeral Chapel
21 Pond St
Hingham, MA 02043
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Whyte
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen H. Whyte

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephen H. Whyte Obituary
Stephen H. Whyte, 78, of Hingham passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends on December 20, 2019. Son of the late Charles Stanley Whyte and Helen (Hardy) Whyte, he was the devoted husband of 57 years of Carol A. (Irving) Whyte; proud father of Cheryl (Whyte) Riihimaki of Maine, David Whyte and his wife Lynda of Plymouth, and Gary Whyte of Hingham; loving brother of Carolyn Housman of Marshfield, and Donna Chisholm of Florida; cherished Grumpa of Laurie, Stephen, Brian, and Jessica. Visiting hours will be held at Downing Cottage Funeral Chapel in Hingham, Thursday, December 26, from 4-7 p.m. with a service at the funeral home on Friday, December 27, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute or a . For further information and the online guest book, visit www.DowningChapel.com.
Published in The Hingham Journal from Dec. 21 to Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -