|
|
Stewart Markham Fish, of Hingham, died of complications from COVID-19 on May 1, 2020, at the age of 58. He attended Derby Academy, Hingham High School and Trinity College. He continued to enjoy learning and writing for most of his life as well as sailing, fishing, skiing, baseball, gardening and tennis. His love of wildlife and the marshes fueled his soul. He served in the United States Navy and continued to bring joy to his family and friends. Despite having more than a reasonable share of lifes challenges, Mark personified the idea that happiness is all about perspective. A kind and gentle soul, to the very end, Mark always retained his intelligence, razor sharp wit, and enthusiasm for life. He was a friend to the world and will be sorely missed. He leaves behind his mother, Virginia Wadsworth Pomeroy of Hingham. He is also survived by his brother, Charles Fish and his wife Dorinda from Stamford, CT; his sister Martha Ryan and her husband Jason and their children Aidan and Emma of Hingham; his stepsisters, Anne Pomeroy and her husband Peter from Philadelphia, PA and Mary Dee Hennessey and her husband Michael and their two children from Red Hook, NY; as well as his stepmother Beth Davenport Fish of Vero Beach, FL. Mark was predeceased by his father Stewart Y. Fish and his stepfather, Richard W. Pomeroy. A service will be held at a later date when we may gather in a manner befitting Marks memory. In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial gift in Marks name to the South Shore Hospital COVID 19 fund which can be done online via https://www.southshorehealth.org/give. The family is so very grateful for the wonderful care Mark received in the hospitals Critical Care Unit. For additional information and the online guestbook please visit www.DowningChapel.com.
Published in The Hingham Journal from May 9 to May 17, 2020