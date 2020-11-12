1/1
Susan A. Gosselin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susan A. Gosselin, . of Hingham, died suddenly November 10, 2020 at the age of 83. Susan was a member of the Red Hat Society and maintained many of those friendships throughout her life. She worked as an office manager in the mortgage industry and also worked in the cafeteria at South Elementary School in Hingham. Family was the focus of her life and she loved the holidays, especially Christmas. She was an active parishioner of St. Paul Church in Hingham. Beloved wife of the late Donald F. Gosselin. Loving mother of Donald F. Gosselin of Hingham. Sister of the late Felix S. Testa. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Friday 4-8 p.m.in the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, 21 Emerald St. (off Central St.), Hingham. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 10:45 a.m. on Saturday prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Pauls Church, Hingham at 11:30 a.m. Burial in St. Pauls Cemetery, Hingham. Donations in memory of Susan may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. For those unable to gather with Susan's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 1-800-KEOHANE to have your message added.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hingham Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Pyne Keohane Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
14
Celebration of Life
10:45 AM
Pyne Keohane Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
14
Funeral Mass
11:30 AM
St. Pauls Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pyne Keohane Funeral Home
21 Emerald Street
Hingham, MA 02043
(781) 749-0310
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pyne Keohane Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved