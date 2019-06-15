|
Susan M. (Murray) Wallace, 67, of Hingham, passed away on June 12, 2019 at Harbor House Nursing Home in Hingham. She was the beloved wife of Attorney William F. Wallace. Susan was born in Charlottesville, Virginia on October 24, 1951 to the late Kenneth and Opal Murray. She graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University and received her Masters Degree in Education from the University of Connecticut. She taught at elementary schools in Marshfield and Duxbury. She was also employed as a commercial office manager prior to her retirement. She was an applicant for the school teacher in space position for the Space Shuttle Challenger. Luckily, she was not chosen. Susan enjoyed golfing and was a member of South Shore Country Club. She will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her. Susan is also survived by her brother, Kenneth Murray, of Orange, Virginia and her step-children, Denise Buckley of Duxbury, William F. Wallace Jr. of Plymouth and Kelly Ianelli of Hopkinton. Her family expresses its gratitude to all nurses and aids from Harbor House and Beacon Hospice who were so kind and compassionate during Susan's brave fight against cancer. Services are private. Interment: Hull Village Cemetery. Arrangements by MacKinnon Funeral Home, 760 Washington St., Whitman. To send a condolence visit www.mackinnonfuneral.com.
Published in The Hingham Journal from June 15 to June 22, 2019