Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sylvia Mullaley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sylvia R. Mullaley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sylvia R. Mullaley Obituary
Sylvia R. (Odone) Mullaley, 82, of Hingham, passed away on April 3, 2020. She was the loving daughter of the late Francis and Lucille (Belcher) Odone; devoted mother of John Mullaley and his wife Terry of Hull, Jeffrey Mullaley and his wife Janet of Rockland, and Cheryl Cramer and her late husband Brian "Kelly" of Rockland; cherished grandmother of Chrissy Brady, her husband Sean, and their children Seanny, Mya and Melanie, and Tracey Cooper, her husband Andy, and their children Kaleb and Zoey. She also leaves her loving sisters, brothers, and many nieces and nephews. Services will be private. Donations in Sylvia's memory can be made to Norwell VNA & Hospice. For an online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Hingham Journal from Apr. 8 to Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sylvia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -