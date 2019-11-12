|
Theresa S. "Terry" (Commesso) Pinel, of North Weymouth, formerly of Hingham, passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019 at the age of 59. Wife of Bruce A. Pinel, loving mother of Crystal (Pinel) Sullivan and her husband Michael of Hingham and Bruce A. Pinel of Weymouth. Cherished grandmother of Bella, Sienna, Finley and Shea Sullivan of Hingham. Aunt to many nephews and nieces, Daughter of the late Dominic Commesso and Mabel (Mellen) Commesso of Hingham. Devoted sister of Jean Revell of Franklin, Mary Brennock of Hanson, Rose White of Brockton, Dominic Commesso of Easton, Rocky Commesso of Brockton, John Commesso of Brockton, and the late Susan Pascoe, Elizabeth Deane, and Anthony & Joseph Commesso. Terry attended Hingham schools, she was an avid fisherwoman who loved the ocean and boating. She loved to travel, enjoying many tropical vacations where she explored the local cuisine and chartered fishing vessels. Her favorite role was that of being Nana T to her beloved grandchildren. She played a critical role in their lives and helped them win many awards at the Marshfield fair growing vegetables and flowers, making home-made scarecrows and even cheesecake. She developed her love of antiques into a successful online business where she acquired 2 old fashioned surreys that she could be seen every year proudly walking alongside with her son and grandchildren in Hinghams 4th of July Parade. She will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral service, Friday, November 15 at 10 a.m. in St. Pauls Church (147 North St, Hingham, MA 02043). In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in memory of Terry to Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (https://gift.whoi.edu/page/7738/donate/1) or Development Office, MS#40, Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, 266 Woods Hole Road, Woods Hole, MA 02543-1050 For additional information and the online guestbook please visit www.DowningChapel.com.
Published in The Hingham Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 19, 2019