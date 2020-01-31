|
Timothy Paul Bellew of Hingham passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 after a long battle with cancer at the age of 55. He was the son of Dolores Bellew of Hingham and the late Thomas Walter Bellew and the loving father of Cameron Bellew of Dighton, MA. Tim leaves behind his mother and son along with his brother Tom Bellew and his wife Maggie of Hingham, sister Karen Techeira and her husband August of Fort Myers, FL, brother Walter Bellew and his wife Patti of Abington, sister Cynthia McFetridge and her husband Keith of Canton, CT and sister Elizabeth Walker and her husband Douglas of Cumberland, ME. He also leaves behind many loved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Tim graduated in 1982 from Hingham High School where he had amazing friends who have been by his side for more than 50 years. Tim was a skilled tile setter working for himself in and around Hingham and nearby towns. Private family services will be held. A celebration of his life will be held during the summer. Donations may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. The family wishes to thank the doctors and nurses at Brigham and Women's Hospital and the Norwell visiting nurses. For additional information and the online guestbook please visit www.Down ingChapel.com.
Published in The Hingham Journal from Jan. 31 to Feb. 7, 2020