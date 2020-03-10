Home

Services
Downing Cottage Funeral Chapel
21 Pond St
Hingham, MA 02043
(781) 749-0340
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Downing Cottage Funeral Chapel
21 Pond St
Hingham, MA 02043
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Paul's Catholic Church
147 North Street
Hingham, MA
View Map

Dr. Virginia E. Tay

Dr. Virginia E. Tay Obituary
Dr. Virginia Edwina Tay of Hingham, died suddenly at her historic Main Street home on Thursday, March 5, 2020. She is survived by her beloved twin sister, Mary Anne Donaldson of Altadena, Calif. Both were born to Ceil and Edwin Tay of Teaneck, N.J., June 13, 1946. Virginia was a Clinical Psychologist and Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner with an active practice in both Cambridge and Hingham. She mostly recently served as Chair of the Hingham Historic Districts Commission and was past Chair of the Hingham Historical Commission. Virginia also served as President of the Hingham Historical Society where she worked tirelessly to further its academic and societal relevance as well as its financial stability. Dr. Tay received her Ph.D. in Psychology from Boston College, an M.S. in Psychiatric Nursing from the Yale School of Nursing and a B.S. in Nursing from Duquesne University. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Paul's Catholic Church, 147 North Street, Hingham. A reception will follow the Mass. Visitation will be on Friday, March 13, 2020, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Downing Cottage Funeral Chapel, 21 Pond Street, Hingham. Remembrances in her honor may be made to the Yale School of Nursing Annual Fund, www.yale.edu/givenursing and the Hingham Historical Commission Preservation Projects Fund, 210 Central St., Hingham, MA 02043. For additional information and the online guest book, please visit www.DowningChapel.com.
Published in The Hingham Journal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 17, 2020
