Home

POWERED BY

Services
C. C. Shepherd Funeral Service Inc.
134 Pleasant St(S Weymouth)
Weymouth, MA 02190
(781) 337-0050
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
C. C. Shepherd Funeral Service Inc.
134 Pleasant St(S Weymouth)
Weymouth, MA 02190
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Albert the Great Church
1140 Washington Street
Weymouth, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Knox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia M. Knox

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Virginia M. Knox Obituary
Virginia M. (Nicholson) Knox, of Hingham, died Tuesday May 28, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John Joseph Knox. Loving mother of Maribeth Knox of Hingham and John J. Knox Jr. and his wife Janet of Marshfield. Mother-in-law of Joan Pinkman Knox. Grandmother of Heather E. Goodale of Norton, Michael L. Goodale of North Attleboro, Emily Knox of Dorchester and Benjamin Knox of Hyde Park. Step-grandmother of Laura Johnson and her husband Richard and John Bagdonas and his wife Amy. Great-grandmother of Kayleigh, Shea, Calleigh, Hailey, Christopher, Maxwell and James. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to a visiting hour on Saturday, June 1 from 8:30 - 9:30 a.m. in the C.C. Shepherd Funeral Home located at 134 Pleasant Street (Columbian Sq.) So. Weymouth immediately followed by a funeral Mass at Saint Albert the Great Church, 1140 Washington Street, Weymouth at 10 a.m. For online condolences or directions please visit www.ccshepherd.com or call 781-337-0050
Published in The Hingham Journal from May 30 to June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of C. C. Shepherd Funeral Service Inc.
Download Now