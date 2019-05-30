|
|
Virginia M. (Nicholson) Knox, of Hingham, died Tuesday May 28, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John Joseph Knox. Loving mother of Maribeth Knox of Hingham and John J. Knox Jr. and his wife Janet of Marshfield. Mother-in-law of Joan Pinkman Knox. Grandmother of Heather E. Goodale of Norton, Michael L. Goodale of North Attleboro, Emily Knox of Dorchester and Benjamin Knox of Hyde Park. Step-grandmother of Laura Johnson and her husband Richard and John Bagdonas and his wife Amy. Great-grandmother of Kayleigh, Shea, Calleigh, Hailey, Christopher, Maxwell and James. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to a visiting hour on Saturday, June 1 from 8:30 - 9:30 a.m. in the C.C. Shepherd Funeral Home located at 134 Pleasant Street (Columbian Sq.) So. Weymouth immediately followed by a funeral Mass at Saint Albert the Great Church, 1140 Washington Street, Weymouth at 10 a.m. For online condolences or directions please visit www.ccshepherd.com or call 781-337-0050
Published in The Hingham Journal from May 30 to June 6, 2019