William R. Klaehn, age 98, of Fort Wayne, IN died at 5:50 a.m. Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Seasons Care Homes in Fort Wayne. Visitation will be from 10 | 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Trinity English Lutheran Church, 450 West Washington Boulevard, Fort Wayne, Indiana. Funeral services will immediately follow at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Trinity English Lutheran Church with Rev. Dr. Gary Erdos officiating. Please follow local recommendations for face coverings and social distancing during all events. Preferred memorials are to Shriners Hospitals for Children
, Trinity English Lutheran Church in Fort Wayne, or Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home, in care of Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, Indiana, 46750. William was born on February 8, 1922 in Fort Wayne, the son of Julius F. and Lillian C. (Walbolt) Klaehn. He graduated from Northside High School in 1940 and served in the United States Army during World War II with the Battery A, 220th Field Artillery Battalion. He attended Northwestern University, University of Minnesota, and the College of Mortuary Science in Indianapolis. He married Janet Yvonne Foley on October 5, 1943; she preceded him in death on March 3, 2012. William was the fourth generation to own Klaehn Funeral Homes, Inc. in Fort Wayne, serving as president and chief executive officer for over 50 years. He was a member of Trinity English Lutheran Church, Wayne Masonic Lodge No. 25, and Scottish Rite Valley of Fort Wayne, where he served as Thrice Potent Master 1976-1977. He was the youngest Mizpah Shrine Potentiate in 1967 and he became a 33rd degree Freemason in 1978. He was a lifelong fan of the Chicago Cubs. He often said that he could not die until the Cubs won the World Series. Survivors include sons Gary R. (Rosanne) Klaehn of Leo and Jeffrey R. (Christy) Klaehn of Westfield, daughters Kay (Jerry) Misik of Tega Cay, South Carolina, Karen L. Anastos, Gail A. MacMaster, and Janet S. (Terry) McNulty, all of Hingham, Massachusetts, and Jill J. Streich of Fort Wayne, 22 grandchildren, 45 great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, a sister, Jeanette Klaehn, and a granddaughter, Jane McNulty.