|
|
Cheryl J. (Planeta) (Cloutier) Pingeton, passed away February 28, 2019, at Yale-New Haven Hospital, at age 71. Cheryl was a lifelong Brooklyn, Conn., resident, graduating from Killingly High School and the Paier College of Art in Hamden, Conn. She was the Art Director at Doring Labels. Cheryl and her late husband Charlie founded Package Systems Corporation, where she was the Vice-President and the Art Director. After retiring, she enjoyed sketching and weaving intricate baskets for her friends and family. She is survived by her brother, Bernard Planeta Jr. of Stoughton, Mass.; two nephews, Stephen Planeta and his son Owen, and Kevin Planeta and his wife Missy Planeta. A private service for friends and family will be held at a later date. Tillinghast Funeral Home, 433 Main Street, Danielson, Conn., is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to Bernard Planeta, P.O. Box 719, Stoughton, MA 02072, or email [email protected]
Published in Holbrook Sun from Mar. 8 to Mar. 15, 2019