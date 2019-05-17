|
|
Edward Levy, of Randolph, passed away peacefully on May 15, 2019 at the age of 83. Devoted son of Louis Levy and Sally (Waldman) Levy. Beloved husband of the late Elaine M. (Snyder) Levy. Loving father of Helene Gomes and her husband Gary of Marshfield and Darryl Levy of Scituate. Cherished grandfather of Julia and Cara Gomes. Dear brother of the Late Bernard Levy and sister Marilyn Ravech. Cherished brother-in-law of Herbert and Francine Snyder. Chapel Service will be held at the Schlossberg Memorial Chapel, 824 Washington St., Canton, MA on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 12 p.m.. Interment to follow at Sharon Memorial Park, Sharon, MA. Memorial observance will be held following the burial at the home of Francine and Herbert Snyder. In lieu of flowers, donations in Edwards name, may be made to the Scituate Food Pantry, 344 Country Way, Scituate, MA 02066. Schlossberg Solomon Memorial Chapel "Family Owned" SchlossbergChapel.com 781-828-6990
Published in Holbrook Sun from May 17 to May 24, 2019