Gaye J. Pascarelli, of Holbrook, entered into eternal peace, April 29, 2019, at Emerald Springs, Memory Care, Yuma, Ariz. Gaye was born in Boston, February 5, 1939, to the late Anthony A. and Jennie M. (Milan) Marinelli. Her father Tony, owned Marinelli's Sandwich Shop and Delicatessen on Washington St., Boston. Gaye was a 1956 graduate of the Cathedral High School in Boston. She loved to cook, her specialty was her chicken cacciatore and pizza. Gaye loved going to flea markets. She also loved antiques and decorating for the Fall season. She was the beloved wife to the late Mauro J. Pascarelli; loving mother to Angela (Pascarelli) Higgins and her husband Jason of Yuma, Ariz.; blessed Nana to granddaughters, Nicole Pascarelli-Mathews and her husband Earl of Florida, Michala Higgins of Yuma, Ariz., and dear great-granddaughter, Gianna Mathews of Florida. She will be dearly missed by her two loving sisters, who she cherished very much, her twin sister, Joye (Marinelli) DePalma of Braintree and Joanne (Marinelli) DePalma of Marshfield; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She will be dearly missed. Her family would like to thank Emerald Spring in Yuma, Ariz., for their loving care. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Holbrook Sun from May 3 to May 10, 2019